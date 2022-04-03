Speaker's ruling came after completion of constitutional process over no-trust motion: Former Pak Minister

Islamabad, April 3 Former Pakistan federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that the Speaker's ruling cannot be challenged, media reports said.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court building on Sunday, he said the National Assembly speaker's ruling came after completion of the constitutional process over the no-trust motion, Dunya News reported.

The PTI leader said that currently, there is no no-confidence motion in the Parliament as the President has dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister.

He said the election would be held in the country within 90 days.

Fawad Chaudhry said that a letter is being written to the former opposition leader in the House to seek their names for the interim government.

After the drama in the Pak National Assembly, former Pak interior minister Sheikh Rasheed claimed on Sunday that Pak PM Imran Khan may cling on to power for another 15 days, Geo News reported.

The former security czar of the country said that the general elections in the country would not be held via electronic voting machines, adding that the Opposition should be happy that the technology is not being used in the next general elections.

"I met the PM and I think Imran Khan will remain PM for 15 more days," said Rasheed, adding that he was constantly saying that elections were the right way forward.

On PM Imran Khan's advice, Pak President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of the National Assembly on Prime Imran Khan's advice in a surprise move.

This major political development came shortly after NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri rejected voting on the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, calling it "unconstitutional".

An official notification dissolving the Assembly has been issued. According to sources, elections will be held within 90 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor