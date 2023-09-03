Special Cell arrests Bahu gang member in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday said that they have arrested an active member of the notorious Himanshu alias Bhau gang who was wanted in the murder case of Jhajjar, Haryana.

The accused has been identified as Vicky alias Sonu.

The officials said that more than 40 rounds were fired in which one person was killed while two others were injured in this case.

"One .32 bore pistol with five live cartridges have been recovered from Sonu at the time of his arrest. A case under the relevant provisions of the law has also been registered against him at the PS Special Cell," the official said.

He said that on August 23, members of the Bhau Gang indiscriminately fired more than 40 rounds upon their rival Sunny in Haryana, who was recently released on bail.

"On August 29, based on specific information, Sonu was apprehended along with an illegal weapon from near Mundka-Rani Kheda road. At the instance of the accused, one mobile phone was recovered from Rohtak, which was being used for communication with Sahil and Himanshu," said the official.

He said that further investigations are underway in the case.

