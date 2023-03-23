Special Task Force to be formed to curb drug mafia : Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 23 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that necessary amendments in the law would be carried out to take stringent action against the drug peddlers with a provision to confiscate the property of the culprits.

In a meeting with senior law and police officials, he said that a Special Task Force would be formed to break the supply chain and take stern action against the drug mafia.

"An advisory Board under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act would also be constituted to check the menace," the press release said.

"He stated this in a meeting with senior officers of the Police, Home and Law Departments here last evening to initiate strict measures to curb the drug menace in the State," according to the press release.

The Chief Minister said that a modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centre would be set up equipped with the latest facilities and skilled support staff to bring the addicts back into the mainstream.

During the meeting, he said that drugs were weakening the youth and the need of the hour was to nab the culprits at the earliest and booked under the law.

"We will seek the support of the Union Government to evolve a mechsm to share intelligence inputs and take joint actions to control the problem in an effective manner by making necessary amendments in the central legislation on drug menace," he added.

Expressing grave concern over drug abuse, the Chief Minister said that people should be made aware of the ill effects of drugs. We need to coordinate with the neighbouring States to check this menace, especially in the border areas.

He directed the officers to take appropriate measures to save the young generation from being dragged into the clutches of the drug mafia.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Secretary Law Sharad Kumar Lagwal and other senior officers of the Police Department also attended the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor