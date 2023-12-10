Sri Lanka faces nationwide power outage

Colombo, Dec 10 Sri Lanka experienced nationwide power outage due to a breakdown in the transmission line, country's power supplier said.

The Ceylon Electricity Boards (CEB), the country's power supplier, said it would take a few hours to restore power supply throughout the country, adding that it regretted the inconvenience caused to consumers.

The power failure occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, and electricity supply has been restored to several areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor