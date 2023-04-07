SSC paper leak case: Telangana BJP prez Bandi Sanjay holds rally in Karimnagar after being released on bail

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], April 7 : Hours after coming out of jail in the SSC paper leak case, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday paid floral tributes to BR Ambedkar in Karimnagar.

Prior to this, Bandi Sanjay also held a rally in Karimnagar with several party leaders and workers.

Sanjay slammed K Chandrashekhar Rao government and said that BJP would unfurl the saffron flag in the state after assembly elections this year.

Reacting to Bharat Rashtra Samithi's allegations that the Centre wants to privatise Singareni Collieries, Bandi Sanjay said that BJP would oppose the privatization.

"51 per cent share in Singareni belongs to the state, how can the centre with 49 per cent share privatize? BJP will oppose the privatization of Singareni. Singareni has become like an ATM for the KCR family. Knowing that PM Modi is coming, KCR is conspiring to provoke. All Singareni workers know everything," Sanjay said.

Sanjay was arrested by police late on Tuesday night from his Karimnagar residence. Later on Thursday, he was granted bail by a magistrate court in the paper leak case.

The court allowed bail on the condition of Rs 20,000 surety from a magistrate's court in Warangal. The court also set the condition that Bandi Sanjay Kumar should not leave the country, cooperate with the investigation and should't threaten the witnesses.

On Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay and three others were sent to judicial custody until April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor