SSC scam: Police lathi-charge, tear gas against protesters in West Bengal's Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 13 : Violent clashes broke out between police and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) supporters in West Bengal's Siliguri during CPM's youth wing orgsation protest on Thursday.

DYFI members pelted stones at the police. In retaliation, police resorted to lathi-charge. Tear gas shells were also fired.

DYFI called for 'Uttarkanya Abhiyan' on Thursday, protesting against the SSC scam, unemployment and other issues.

The protesters initially gathered at Mahananda Bridge in Siliguri. DYFI workers from various districts including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri joined the protest. Police put up barricades at Siliguri's Tinbatti to stop DYFI supporters.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers in West Bengal.

