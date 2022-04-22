Stage set for Amit Shah's grand welcome in Bihar

The stage is set for the grand welcome of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar where he is scheduled to reach on Saturday to attend a programme organised in the memory of Veer Kuwar Singh, one of the heroes of the freedom struggle of 1857, at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur.

The 'Vijayotsav program' of the great freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh is being organized under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Jagdishpur, Arrah area on April 23. Notably, as per the information received by ANI, it is a non-political programme.

One of the organizers of this program toldthat the Union Home Minister will pay tributes to the veteran freedom fighter with more than one lakh national flags under the ongoing 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Dulaur ground Jagdishpur.

According to sources, Bihar BJP is claiming that the programme scheduled to be attended by Shah at Bhojpur which will be held at the birthplace of Veer Kuwar Singh is non-political but the entire Bihar BJP unit including Union Ministers, BJP MPs, and party cadre from village level to state-level along with social volunteers have been active since the past couple of weeks to make this programme a grand success.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements.

Veer Kunwar Singh fought his last battle near Jagdishpur on April 23, 1858, and defeated the East India Company in this battle. Later, Kunwar Singh died after taking down the Union Jack flag from Jagdishpur Fort.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor