Stalin condemns assault on Kerala students in MP, seeks Central intervention

Chennai, March 13 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condemned the alleged assault on Kerala students at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Madhya Pradesh (IGNTU) by the security staff of the institute.

He also urged the Centre to intervene in the matter and take necessary action. It is to be noted that four students from Kerala were manhandled and assaulted by the security staff at the IGNTU on March 10.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Stalin termed it an "outrageous" attack on students from Kerala at the IGNTU by the security staff.

"I appeal to the Union Government to intervene and stop the growing tendency of discrimination and attacks against students in higher educational institutions," he tweeted.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor had also condemned the attack on students from Kerala at the IGNTU and appealed to the Union Minister for Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene in the matter.

The Public Relations Officer of the IGNTU, Vijay Dixit has in a tweet said, "An argument broke out between the students and security personnel over clicking photographs at a water tank near the main gate of the university on the night of March 10."

