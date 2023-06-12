Stalin is CM because of dynasty, says Annamalai

Chennai, June 12 BJP's Tamil Nadu state President K. Annamalai on Monday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was in his position just because of the dynasty and the word Karunanidhi.

He was responding to Stalin's remarks on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for a Tamil Prime Minister to the country that the sentiment was welcome but the intent was not understood.

Stalin also had said: "I don't know why Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi" and hoped that L. Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan would have a chance to become Prime Minister.

To this, Annamalai said: "In your Arivalayam party, the basic criteria are that they have to be born in your Gopalapuram home, that's why the honourable Home Minister mentioned your family as 3G (Third Generation Dynast) and your partner INC India as 4G (4 Generation Dynast)."

He also called upon Stalin not to talk about 2004-14 and added that the DMK was responsible for killing 1.5 lakh Tamil brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka.

Annamalai also alleged that corruption was the word that perfectly suited the ministers of the DMK who served in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments.



aal/vd

