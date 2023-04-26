Stalin makes surprise visit to BDO office, enquires about development works

Chennai, April 26 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Wednesday made a surprise visit to the Block Development Office in Olakkur, Tindivanam in Villupuram and enquired with the BDO (Block Panchayath) Murugan and BDO (Village Panchayath) Ramadass and sought information on ongoing development works.

The Chief Minister also enquired about whether drinking water was provided to all the village panchayats in the Block and asked whether there were any shortages in drinking water supply.

Stalin also told officials that if there was any shortage, the government was ready to sanction funds to overcome that.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also asked officials on the progress of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). He also enquired with the officials whether wages were being paid promptly to the workers under the MGNREGA scheme.

Stalin also enquired about the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme as well as about the Rural road development under the Chief Minister's Village Road Improvement Scheme.

The officials were surprised at the sudden entry of Chief Minister and told that there were no prior information on his visit. An official told that the Chief Minister was there at the office for more than 20 minutes.

