Stalin tests Covid-19 positive, isolates himself

Chennai, July 12 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has isolated himself after testing Covid-19 positive.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Chief Minister's office said Stalin tested positive after he complained of tiredness and fever.

Stalin has appealed to the people of the state to wear masks and get vaccinated and stay safe.

It may be noted that there was an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past few days and the presence of Omicron and its sub-variants.

The state's Public Health Department has directed people of the state to wear masks, keep safe distancing, and sanitise regularly.

The department also said that while the number of people taking treatment at the hospital is very less and only 5 per cent of the total Covid positive cases are under treatment at hospitals. The department in the statement said that 95 per cent of the people are taking treatment at home.

