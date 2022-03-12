Stalin thanks Centre for bringing back Indian students safely from Ukraine

Chennai, March 12 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Saturday thanked External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar for bringing back safely the Indian students, including those from Tamil Nadu from Ukraine.

Stalin called Jaishankar after receiving the last batch of students from Ukraine at the Chennai airport.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister thanked Jaishankar and the central government for bringing back to India the students in Ukraine.

Russia began its military operation against Ukraine several days back and the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the student rescue operations.

