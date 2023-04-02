Stalin's conference in Delhi to see congregation of Oppn leaders

New Delhi, April 2 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday will chair a conference in Delhi in which several opposition parties have been invited.

The conference will discuss 'Social Justice: The Road Ahead', which is being organised by All India Social Justice Forum set up by Stalin in 2022.

DMK sources said that the conference is expected to see the attendance of leaders from around 20 parties.

The invitees include Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

The programme will be both physical and online mode.

The conference is likely to push and demand for caste census nationally, which is a bone of contention between the opposition and the ruling party.

Apart from the Chief Ministers, several political parties have agreed to send their representative to the meeting, including BRS, Trinamool Congress, AAP, and the NCP.

However, DMK sources said that this will be a non-political platform to unite people on a common issue. Recently, DMK has issued a strong statement against Rahul Gandhi's conviction and it was at forefront in demanding JPC on the Adani issue.

Noting that the verdict in the criminal defamation case has been given by a trial court, Stalin had said that an appeal to the higher courts is still on the cards and questioned the haste with which the disqualification was executed.

"It is only the Supreme Court that should pronounce the final verdict. It seems like the BJP was just waiting for this opportunity going by their act of disqualifying Rahul Gandhi within a day of the district court's verdict," Stalin said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor