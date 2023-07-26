State Enforcement Bureau set up to curb illegal mining in Haryana

Gurugram, July 26 The Haryana government has set up the State Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to stop illegal mining, liquor smuggling, electricity and water theft, and for removal of encroachments on government properties, an official said on Wednesday,

Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar said that at present, eight police stations are functioning across Haryana under the SEB to deal with illegal mining, electricity theft, water theft, and liquor smuggling, action in case of encroachments on government properties, illegal colonies etc.

Related cases in Gurugram and Nuh will be registered in a police station located in Sushant Lok Phase-1, he said, while presiding over the meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee of the Mining Department here.

He has also given instructions to set up special monitoring teams to strictly deal with illegal mining activities in the district. These special teams will monitor the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities and ensure departmental action against offenders as per prescribed rules. These teams will be monitoring the vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in the Farukhnagar, Bhondsi, Sohna, Panchgaon, and Pataudi.

"The Mining Department seized 5 vehicles involved in illegal mining activities in Gurugram in July. Out of which two vehicles have been released with a penalty of Rs 4.30 lakh and 3 FIRs have also been lodged against the people involved in illegal mining activities," District Mining Officer Anil Kumar said.

