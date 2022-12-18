Strong 'atmosphere of development and trust' created in UP: Naqvi

Lucknow, Dec 18 Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, after addressing Minority Rights Day programme here on Sunday, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and discussed various issues.

After meeting, Naqvi tweeted: "Met the illustrious Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri @myogiadityanath ji in Lucknow today and discussed various issues of socio-economic-educational empowerment. Under the able leadership of Yogi ji, a strong atmosphere of 'development and trust' has been created in the state".

Speaking to , Naqvi said that "it was a great meeting with respected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath. We discussed various issues... how an environment of trust and development has created under his leadership. We discussed many important issues as well that will he fruitful in future."

Addressing programme, organised by Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission in Lucknow, he said that the "crook contractors of votes" have committed "cruel, communal, criminal conspiracy" against the minorities to "hijack" their socio-economic and educational empowerment.

