Stung by teachers' scam, Bengal govt to make recruitments free of politician's influence

Kolkata, Jan 5 Stung by and taking lessons from the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in the state, West Bengal government is all set for the contractual recruitments in the health sector to be conducted in a fair manner and free of the influence of party leaders, legislators, MPs and ministers.

Accordingly, as per the instruction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the names of all such politic and public representatives have been removed from their positions of chairpersons or members of the different district level selection committees meant for the selection of contractual doctors, nursing assistants and health workers.

Instead, state health department sources said that the district magistrate concerned will be heading each such district level selection committee. The other members of the committee will be the chief medical officers of that district, additional district magistrate (heath), medical superintendent- cum- vice principal of the medical college & hospital of the district concerned and an independent health specialist.

State health department sources said that in the next few months there will be several contractual recruitments for the posts of doctors, nursing assistants, health workers and laboratory assistants, among others for the different primary health centres and polyclinics in the state.

"The chief minister wants the recruitment process absolutely free of complaints and allegations of favouritism. Hence, as per her instructions the formation of the district-level screening selection committees have been completely overhauled keeping the minister and elected public representatives away from the process," a state health department official said who did not wish to be named.

