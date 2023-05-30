Sudan army, rival force agree to 5-day extension of cease-fire

Riyadh, May 30 The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces have reportedly agreed to a five-day extension of a cease-fire agreement they signed on May 20 after negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

The two sides stressed commitment to allowing safe passage of all civil from conflict areas and protecting civilian supplies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Al Arabiya News report.

The Agreement on a Short-Term Cease-fire and Humanitarian Arrangements was reached through negotiations that started on May 6 under a Saudi-US initiative with the aim of ending the conflict in Sudan and facilitating the access of humanitarian aid to civil.

The seven-day truce, which entered into force on May 22, was scheduled to expire at 9:45 p.m. local time on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor