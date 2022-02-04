Sudanese leader pledges support for humanitarian missions

Khartoum, Feb 4 Chairman of Sudan's transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitate the work of humanitarian organisations and provide safety for their personnel, particularly in the poverty-stricken Darfur region.

Al-Burhan made the pledge in a meeting with Eddie Rowe, representative of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), the council said in a statement.

"The government is committed to facilitating the work of the humanitarian organisations operating in the country, removing the difficulties facing them, and providing safety and security for their workers, especially in the Darfur region," Al-Burhan said.

The WFP representative said the meeting reviewed the security situations in Sudan's North Darfur State and discussed the steps to hold those involved in attacking the WFP sites and properties in the state accountable, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rowe was reassured of the measures recently taken to provide security for all UN and other humanitarian organisations in Darfur states, said the statement.

On December 28, 2021, unknown groups looted the WFP warehouses in El Fasher, the capital city of Sudan's North Darfur State, taking away over 5,000 metric tonnes of food, said the WFP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor