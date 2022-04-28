Sudan's political actors to hold comprehensive dialogue in May

Khartoum, April 28 A comprehensive dialogue among the Sudanese political forces is scheduled to be held from May 10-12, the African Union's (AU) Special Envoy to Khartoum Mohamed El Hacen Ould Lebatt announced.

The dialogue was brokered by a tripartite mechanism of the UN, AU and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, an eight-country trade bloc in Eastern Africa, reports Xinhua news agency.

The mechanism seeks to raise the awareness of the country's political forces to hold a fair and transparent national dialogue and agree on a political process that would bring all actors back to a democratic constitutional situation for the transitional period, according to the envoy.

Head of the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan Volker Perthes cautioned that unless the current political crisis in Sudan is solved, the country risks becoming even more unstable.

The country has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan staged a coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, protests in Khartoum and other major cities have persisted to demand a return to civilian rule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor