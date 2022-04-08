Suggested mass resignations to PM as 'last option': Pak Minister

Islamabad, April 8 Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he had told Prime Minister Imran Khan that "mass resignations" were the "last option" left for the government, Dawn reported.

The minister's remarks came a day after the Supreme Court set aside National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's April 3 ruling, which dismissed the no-trust motion against Imran Khan and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by the President on the PM's advice.

Speaking to the media here, Rashid said "a wave of disappointment has taken over the nation after the decision".

He said that the sentiment among the people is that a conspiracy is underway to bring those involved in corruption to power.

"But if someone believes that we are laying down our weapons, have no [misconceptions]. We will fight till our last breath against these thugs, robbers and looters," Rashid said, referring to the Opposition, Dawn reported.

He then told mediapersons that he had told Imran Khan on Thursday that "we should all resign" as this was the "last option" as the country would not be able to function with "robbers and thugs" at the helm.

"I had suggested [submitting] resignations three months ago, as I knew what the issues were," Rashid said, without elaborating further.

The minister said the Opposition parties would destroy the country's "independent foreign policy".

At the outset of his media talk, Rashid, without naming anyone, had implied that "big powers" were behind the no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

