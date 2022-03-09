Sukhbir, Harsimrat visit Golden temple ahead of Punjab verdict
By ANI | Published: March 9, 2022 09:22 AM2022-03-09T09:22:06+5:302022-03-09T09:30:08+5:30
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, a day before the announcement of Assembly Elections results.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday visited Amritsar's Golden Temple, a day before the announcement of Assembly Elections results.
Notably, the SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal contested from Jalalabad Assembly constituency in Punjab Assembly elections. His wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal is a Lok Sabha MP.
Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place from tomorrow.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app