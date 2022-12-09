Sushil Modi seeks 2 seats for Kashmiri Pandits, 1 for PoJK refugees in J&K Assembly

New Delhi, Dec 9 BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday demanded that two seats should be reserved for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits and one seat for those from the PoJK living in India in the J&K Assembly as per the J&K delimitation commission recommendations.

Modi said that Kashmiri Pandits have suffered a lot during the past three decades and there should be an amendment in the J&K reorganisation commission.

He said that power of the member would be like that of the nominated person of the Puducherry Assembly as per the delimitation commission recommendation .

As per the recommendations of the delimitation commission, the J&K Assembly will have 114 seats out of which 90 will be elected 47 from the Valley and 43 for the Jammu region.

A total of 24 seats have been reserved for Pakistan occupied parts of J&K (PoJK).

The delimitation commission in its report released in May had recommended:

"Provision of at least two members (one of them must be a female) from the community of Kashmiri Migrants in the Legislative Assembly and such members may be given power at par with the power of nominated members, of the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Puducherry.

"The Central Government may consider giving the Displaced Persons from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir some representation in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, by way of nomination of representatives of the Displaced Persons from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir."

