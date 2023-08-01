Suspension of seven Goa Oppn MLAs relaxed

Panaji, Aug 1 Giving relaxation to the seven suspended Opposition MLAs, the Goa Assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar has reduced the duration of their suspension from two days to 24 hours, which ends at today 12.30 p.m.

The Speaker on Monday had suspended seven opposition MLAs for two days for misbehaviour after they rushed to the Well of the House seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue.

However, after the relaxation, the MLAs can now attend the ongoing session during zero hour after question hour ends at 12.30 p.m.

“Senior members of Opposition MLAs met and discussed the incident. Then I decided to reduce the suspension for 24 hours, which was for two days,” Tawadkar told reporters.

The seven MLAs waving placards with the message ‘Save Manipur Save India’ demanded a discussion on Manipur. They had rushed to the Well of the House after the Private Members resolution moved by AAP MLA Cruz Silva was

disallowed by the Speaker. While Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Jit Arolkar was speaking during zero hour, the seven MLAs shifted from the Well to his seat and disturbed him.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant immediately sought action against the MLAs for their acts and said that it was not right to disturb the MLA and snatch his papers and mike while he was speaking.

Sawant had sought the action against the Opposition MLAs under Rule 289, which was taken accordingly.

