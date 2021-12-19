Suvendu Adhikari demands cancellation of Kolkata civic polls, likens Mamata Banerjee to North Korea leader Kim Jong-un

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday slammed the West Bengal government over incidents of violence during the Kolkata municipal elections and compared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Speaking toin this regard, Banerjee said, "Today, votes have been looted at Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, under the eyes of Kolkata Police. We demand the entire election be cancelled and BJP demands re-election."

"We met the Governor today in this regard. We told him that the State Election Commission has a spineless commissioner. We will protest on the streets and will also fight a legal battle in the matter. Mamata Banerjee is like North Korea's Kim Jong-un. Kolkata Police is behaving like a cadre of TMC," he said.

The BJP leader alleged that Mamata Banerjee instructed police to protect the TMC goons.

"Mamata Banerjee's instruction to the police was to stay empty-handed and protect the TMC goons. Voting took place with the support of 30-40 per cent outside voters. Every TMC goon cast 8 to 10 votes. We have enough evidence to invalidate the election. We are ready to submit the evidence in the Court," he said.

A BJP delegation led by Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and urged him to declare Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls as null and void in "view of rampant violence and rigging.

The BJP sought this in view of alleged 'rampant' violence during the polls that were held today."BJP delegation led by LOP @SuvenduWB has urged the Governor to take steps to declare polls #KMC null and void in view of rampant violence, rigging and @KolkataPolice acting for the ruling party. A thorough probe was sought in the locking of opposition MLAs in the hostel," tweeted the office of the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest by the Bidhannagar Police of Adhikari.

"Delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest @bidhannagarpc of LOP @SuvenduWB and several MLAs, being reminiscent of emergency. According to them, ruling party Ministers and MLAs had a free run with support @KolkataPolice," the Governor's office tweeted.

The Governor assured that delegation that he was seriously concerned at the grim situation and would take all steps called for at his end. "He told the delegation that governance of Mamata Banerjee has to conform to rule of law," Governor's office said.

During Kolkata Municipal elections today, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata today.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols. The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

( With inputs from ANI )

