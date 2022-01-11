Swami Prasad Maurya's exit from BJP sad: Apna Dal

New Delhi, Jan 11 Terming Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya's departure from the BJP a "sad development", Apna Dal (S) a constituent of the NDA, has reiterated that it will continue its alliance with the saffron party.

Interacting with , Ashish Patel, president of Apna Dal (Sonelal), and member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, said: "It is sad that Swami Prasad Maurya is leaving the BJP and the NDA."

Patel is the husband of Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

Besides the Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019, the Apna Dal has also contested the elections in Uttar Pradesh under the banner of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2017 assembly elections.

In 2017 polls, the Apna Dal had contested in 12 seats in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), out of which it won 9.

Recently, Om Prakash Rajbhar, president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, who contested the 2017 elections in alliance with the BJP, but now became a part of the Samajwadi Party alliance, said that Anupriya Patel is in touch with the Samajwadi Party.

Responding to a question if Apna Dal (S) is going to part ways with the NDA, Ashish Patel said: "We are with the NDA."

