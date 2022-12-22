Tamil Maanila Congress (M) MP gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on need to eradicate manual scavenging

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) MP GK Vasan has given a Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the need to eradicate the practice of manual scavenging in the country.

The Centre had introduced the bill for the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (Amendment) Bill 2020 in the Parliament, whose main objective was to eradicate the manual scavengers from all over the country and take out the workforce involved in it to a degrading job.

The Bill laid down a complete mechanism to clear septic tanks and sewers without involving manual labor.

The Tamil Nadu City Corporation in Coimbatore has been using a robot to clean manholes, in an effort to eliminate manual scavenging.

Meanwhile, a Jaipur-based company developed a robot for drainage cleaning Xena 6.0- world's first solar-powered robot, equipped with a camera, GPS, and 19 gas detection sensors and had the potential to eliminate the practice of manual scavenging, according to the Club First MD Bhuvnesh Mishra on August 5, 2021.



