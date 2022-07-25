Tamil Nadu CM congratulates President Droupadi Murmu

Chennai, July 25 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday greeted Droupadi Murmu as she assumed office as the 15th President of the country, saying that her election "conveys the nation's trust in democracy".

In his letter to the President, Stalin said: "I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of India. Your election conveys and strengthens nation's trust in democracy and in the principle of inclusiveness. I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the best."

The Chief Minister also sent a letter to the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind.

"I write this to congratulate you on the successful completion of your term as the President of India. On this occasion, I wish to recall your gesture of accepting my invitation to grace the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly in August 2021.

"I take this opportunity to thank you all for the support you have extended for the state as the President of the country. I am sure that the country would continue to benefit from your rich experience and I wish you good health and peace," Stalin added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor