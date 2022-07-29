"Tandoori Chicken" vs "Tongue and cheek"- Mahua takes jibe at BJP spokesperson

New Delhi, July 29 Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took a jibe at BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla over his comment against the MPs protesting against their suspension on Parliament premises.

Mahua, responding to tweets, said: "BJP's hired help commenting on what food suspended MPs eat on dharna. Silly Souls! Don't you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek ?

Her tweets came in response to BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla's allegation that protesting MPs in Parliament ate Chicken in front of Gandhi statue.

Four MPs from Lok Sabha and 23 from Rajya Sabha are facing suspension for disrupting proceedings Parliament proceedings and holding placards. These MPs are a 50-hour protest against the action.

AAP member Sanjay Singh was also suspended from the Upper House for a week on Wednesday unruly behaviour and showing utter disregard to the Chair.

On Tuesday, 19 Opposition Members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a week for disrupting House proceedings.

The suspended members include seven from the Trinamool Congress, six from the DMK, three from TRS, two from CPI-M, and one from CPI.

Suspended Trinamool Congress members are Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadiumal Haque.

Six suspended DMK Members are Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, M. Shanmugam, M. Mohamed Abdulla, S. Kalyanasundaram, R. Girirajan and N.R. Elango.

Other suspended members are B. Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda of TRS, V. Sivadasan and A.A. Rahim of CPI-M and Sandosh Kumar of CPI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor