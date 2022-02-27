Tanzania Railways suspends operations after floods wash away rail track

Dar Es Salaam, Feb 27 The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has suspended passenger and cargo operations between the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and central and northern regions after flash floods washed away rail track in Morogoro region.

Train operations between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, Tabora, Mpanda, Kigoma and Mwanza will be suspended for 10 days from February 25 through March 6, to allow for the repair of the damaged rail track at Kidete, in Morogoro region, the TRC said in a statement late Friday.

According to the statement, the rail track was swept away by flash floods caused by heavy rains, Xinhua news agency reported.

