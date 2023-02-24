Tanzania's Zanzibar president opens tourism summit

Dar Es Salaam, Feb 24 Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has opened the first-ever Zanzibar's tourism summit.

The Zanzibar Tourism Summit is aimed at connecting stakeholders in the tourism industry with domestic, East African and international investors in the industry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tourism sector in Zanzibar plays an important role as it contributes to 30 per cent of the gross domestic product, Mwinyi said on Thursday, adding his administration has taken various measures aimed at attracting 850,000 tourists annually by 2025.

"Zanzibar's doors are open to investors interested in investing in sea sports and beach sports that will add value to our tourist attractions," he said.

During the two-day summit, there will be tourism exhibitions, workshops and seminars about Zanzibar and its tourism opportunities, said organisers.

