TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu calls on people not to repose faith in Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 7 : Former chief minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu on Friday called on people of the state not to repose faith in Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

While addressing the public meeting, he said, "Do not show your faith in him and he is not your future. He is cancer which is plaguing the state. I urge people to rethink as the state is moving with the ganja and gun culture brought in by Jagan. The youth got addicted to ganja and other drugs and are not taking part in any kind of activity which is useful for them and their families".

During his visit, TDP leader Naidu was clicking pictures of the houses constructed by the Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) which have not been allotted to the beneficiaries.

"Why these housing units have not been allotted yet to the beneficiaries? I have told the party leaders to send a challenge to Jagan asking what he has done for the State and for the people" he said.

In this regard, he also took to Twitter and said, "Look, YS Jagan! These are the thousands of TIDCO houses built in Nellore alone for the poor during our government's tenure. Living evidence of lakhs of TIDCO houses built in the state! How many houses have you built in these four years? Where are the houses you mentioned? Can you answer? Selfie Challenge To Jagan".

He asked them to make use of this selfie challenge in their 'Idemi Kharma Mana Rashtrki' programme.

Chandrababu Naidu also mentioned that in the past four years, the taxes have increased enormously.

"Even tax is being imposed on garbage," he said.

He also said that living standards were far high during the Telugu Desam Party regime.

"NT Rama Rao launched the schemes like Rs 2 kg rice and pucca houses for the poor. The living standards of the people are far high during the TDP regime," he said.

"The TDP introduced the largest number of welfare schemes during 2014-19, now sand has turned out to be costlier than gold," he added.

Chandrababu Naidu further mentioned that Andhra CM Jagan Reddy registers cases against those who raise their voice against him.

"After he came to power, Jagan completely neglected the Polavaram project and he began the destructive politics with the Praja Vedika and started threatening everyone in the state. False cases are being made against all those who raise their voice and he sends them to jail.

