TDP chief urges people to end 'anarchy' in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Nov 26 Andhra Pradesh's Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday called on people to come together to end anarchy in the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president wrote an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

Greeting the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the Constitution Day, the former chief minister said that he is writing this open letter to the people to protect the rights provided by the Constitution in the face of the pathetic situation in the state.

"Ours is a constitution framed with the lofty goals of providing freedom and equality to all. On the occasion of Constitution Day, let us resolve to fulfil the ambitions of the framers of the Constitution who gave us the highest Constitution in the world," wrote Naidu.

"No matter how good the Constitution is, if the ruler who implements it does not stand up to the people's expectations, it will produce bad results. No matter how bad the Constitution is, if the ruler who implements it is good, it will yield the best results," Naidu recalled the words of B.R. Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Naidu said Ambedkar might have predicted on that day itself about the leaders like the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He alleged that today, Andhra Pradesh is ruled against the spirit of the Constitution.

"Jagan Reddy is ruling with dictatorial tendencies in a democratic country and now total anarchy is prevalent in the state," he added.

Naidu alleged that people and political parties are being harassed as false cases are being filed against those who speak against the ruling party.

"Political parties do not even have the right to protest on public issues. Opposition parties are deprived of their right to protest against the high corruption by the ruling party leaders," he stated.

Expressing serious concern, Chandrababu said the values of the Constitution are thrown to the wind and some corrupt officials are taking the law into their own hands. They have forgotten that they are accountable to the people, he added.

Even the legal system is not an exception to the ruling party leaders as they are levelling allegations against the judiciary. Delivering of over 330 verdicts by the courts against the government in 42 months is a reflection of anti-people governance, he observed.

Never in the history of the state several officials, including the Chief Secretary and the DGP had to appear before the court, he stated and expressed concern that this kind of situation is very dangerous for the future of the state.

The people should unite and protect the constitutional values which are now not honoured, he maintained. Otherwise, the future of the state will be in danger, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor