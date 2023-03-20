TDP MLA attacked in Assembly at Jagan's behest: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, March 20 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that a TDP MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly was attacked by ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLAs at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The former chief minister alleged that the attack on Dalit MLA, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, was pre-planned and carried out with the encouragement from the chief minister.

Strongly condemning the attack on TDP MLA inside the Assembly, he termed it the darkest day in the history of Assembly.

Never in the history of Andhra Pradesh, a MLA was attacked inside the House and today is the darkest day in the Assembly's history, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He stated that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain as a tainted chief minister who spoiled the image of the legislative bodies. "With the physical attack on the MLA right on the floor of the Assembly, the people clearly understood the policies of the YSRCP," he said.

Terming the ongoing session of the Assembly as a "Kaurava Sabha", Chandrababu Naidu felt that Jagan has gone "totally mad" with the latest results of the elections to the Legislative Council.

The state Assembly on Monday witnessed unprecedented scenes when the TDP members were staging a protest by surrounding Speaker Tammineni Seetharam. They were demanding the government to withdraw an order imposing restrictions on public meetings on roads.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor