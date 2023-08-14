TDP will complete Amaravati as state capital in 3 years: Lokesh

Amaravati, Aug 14 TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has promised that if voted to power, the party will complete development of state capital at Amaravati within three years.

In an interaction with the farmers from the Amaravati capital region at Tadikonda in Guntur district during his Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh said that Amaravati will remain as the people’s capital.

The young leader also assured people that the coming TDP government will show what is decentralisation of development within the same period of the three years.

After coming to power in 2019, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government stopped the development of Amaravati as the only capital and announced that it will develop three capitals (Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Amaravati) to ensure decentralisation.

Farmers of Amaravati region, who had given their lands during the earlier rule of TDP for capital development, have been opposing the proposed trifurcation of the state capital and are demanding that Amaravati be developed as the only capital.

Alleging that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has completely damaged the future of the five crore people of the state, Lokesh said that the Amaravati farmers have sacrificed their lands keeping in mind the progress of these five crore people.

CallingJagan Mohan Reddy a "psycho" he said the state can have a future only if he is defeated in the next year’s Assembly election.

''This is not the regret of Amaravati but the wrath of the state,'' Lokesh commented.

The TDP leader made it clear that all those who made the Amaravati farmers to suffer will be taken to task.

Lokesh, son of TDP president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, said that a judicial inquiry will be conducted against all those who created troubles to the farmers and if necessary they will be sent behind bars, he said.

The former minister alleged that Jagan, who welcomed Amaravati as the capital when he was in opposition, was now spewing venom in the name of caste and religion.

Lokesh, who is on a state-wide payatra, is passing through Guntur district.

Titled ‘Yuva Galam’ (voice of youth), the 4,000 km padyatra began on January 27.

He has so far covered more than 2,400 km.

