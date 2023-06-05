Teachers' scam: Calcutta HC questions pvt agency's access to 'confidential section'

Kolkata, June 5 The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought to know how a privately outsourced agency got access to the "confidential section" of West Bengal Board of Primary (WBBPE), as the optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets used in the recruitment examinations for primary teachers were supposed to be stored in that specified segment.

Investigation into the teachers' recruitment scam has revealed that 'S Basu Roy & Company' had access to the "confidential section" of the board.

On this, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday questioned whether there is any legal provision for WBBPE to give access to this section to a private entity.

"Any outside entity cannot be considered as a part of the confidential section. It is not right for the board to allow an outside agency to verify data or information separately," Justice Gangopadhyay said.

Earlier, during a hearing on a case related to teachers' eligibility test in 2014, Justice Gangopadhyay had questioned the connection between Trinamool Congress legislator and former WBBPE president Manik Bhattacharya and the same private entity.

Justice Gangopadhyay also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the multi-crore school recruitment cases in West Bengal to question Bhattacharya on the matter.

Bhattacharya, along with his wife and son, are currently in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the recruitment case.



