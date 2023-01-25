Teachers' scam: Masterminds will be nabbed someday, says arrested Trinamool youth leader

Kolkata, Jan 25 Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 21 in connection with the multi- crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, told mediapersons on Wednesday that he is confidant that someday the masterminds of the scam will be arrested.

Ghosh was taken to a hospital from ED's office in Salt Lake for the purpose of medical examination on Wednesday.

"The corruption is sky-high. Let there be a proper investigation and everything will be revealed. The names of the masterminds in the matter will surface. It will be revealed who is guilty and who is not. A grand conspiracy has been hatched in the matter, which is the biggest in recent times," Ghosh told waiting mediapersons while coming out of the hospital.

However, he did not specify who these 'masterminds' are.

Former Education Minister and Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, who is the prime accused in the case, had said in the initial days after his arrest by the ED last year that he was being made victim of a bigger conspiracy.

Now the question doing the rounds in the corridors of power is that whether Ghosh's reference to masterminds is hidden in the symbolic scripts in the diary that the ED recovered from his residence at the time of his arrest.

The ED is currently trying hard to decipher the symbolic scripts, which they think will lead to further clues regarding involvement of more influential persons in the scam.

The investigating officers are especially inquisitive about two circled and short symbolic scripts, namely 'SA' and 'PS', which they believe to be initials of two individuals having some links to the transactions of scam proceeds.

Besides the diary, the ED is also examining the contents of three pen-drives recovered from Ghosh's residence at the time of his arrest.

