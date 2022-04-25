Tej Pratap Yadav announces resignation from RJD
By IANS | Published: April 25, 2022 09:06 PM2022-04-25T21:06:02+5:302022-04-25T23:18:53+5:30
Patna, April 25 RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, who is facing allegations of beating up a party youth leader, on Monday announced his resignation from the RJD after meeting his father and party's national President Lalu Prasad.
