Tejashwi Yadav calls on Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 11 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday called on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, met KCR, as the Telangana Chief Minister is popularly known, at the Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the CM.

The Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav was accompanied by former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui, ex-MLC Sunil Singh and former MLA Bhola Yadav.

A statement from the CMO described the meeting as a courtesy call.

Telangana Industry Minister and KCR's son K.T. Rama Rao, MP Santosh Kumar and others were present during the meeting.

It is understood that KCR and Tejashwi Yadav discussed the national political situation and the efforts by the opposition parties to forge an alliance to take on the BJP government at the Centre.

The meeting came close on the heels of KCR's separate meetings with top leaders of the CPI and the CPI-M.

