Telangana Assembly adjourned after paying tributes to MLA Sayanna

Hyderabad, Aug 3 Telangana Assembly on Thursday paid rich tributes to MLA G. Sayanna who passed away in February.

On the first day of the session, the House was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect for the MLA, who belonged to ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and was representing Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in the state capital.

The House observed a two-minute silence in memory of the legislator and passed a condolence resolution moved by Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao.

Members cutting across party lines recalled the services rendered by Sayanna as a member of state Assembly.

Moving the condolence motion, Chief Minister KCR paid tributes to Sayanna, who passed away on February 19.

He was 72. Sayanna was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.

The Chief Minister recalled the services rendered by Sayanna for four decades as MLA and in other positions he held. He noted that the MLA tried to merge Secunderabad Cantonment with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

KCR said that Sayanna was a non-controversial leader who worked for the welfare of the poor and downtrodden.

Leaders cutting across party lines paid tributes to the late Sayanna.

State minister T. Srinivas Yadav, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AIMIM member Ahmed Pasha Quadri, BJP member Raghunandan Rao and others spoke on the condolence resolution.

Sayanna was elected as MLA for five terms from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency.

He began his political career from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was first elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1994. He retained the seat in 1999 and 2004 but lost the election in 2009.

In 2014, Sayanna was again elected from the same seat on the TDP ticket. He later joined the BRS and retained the seat in the 2018 polls.

He served as director of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) for six terms. In 2015, he was also appointed as a member of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) governing council.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor