Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay holds hunger strike against TSPSC paper leak, detained

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 : Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Bandi Sanjay was detained by the police on Friday after he sat on a hunger strike in the state capital over the alleged leak of the assistant engineer exam paper conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The state BJP chief started a hunger strike against the Telangana government. He along with several state BJP leaders had marched from the State BJP office and sat on protest at Gun Park over the TSPSC alleged paper leak.

Other than Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender and several other BJP leaders and party workers have also been detained by the police.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) ordered the cancellation of an examination held on March 5, this year in view of a paper leak.

The TSPSC said a fresh date for conducting the examination will be announced later.

"Commission after careful examination of FIR No. 95/2023, Dt: 14/03/2023 registered by Central Crime Station, Hyderabad District, with regard to leakage of question papers, has decided to CANCEL the examination held on 5/3/2023. The fresh date for conducting of examination will be announced later," read the official notice.

To further investigation of the Assistant Engineer Recruitment Test paper leak case, was transferred to the SIT, the police said on Tuesday.

Hyderabad police arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in paper leak, the officials said.

