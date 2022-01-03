Telangana BJP president writes to Amit Shah, alleges illegal detention by police

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that he was illegally detained by the police while protesting against a government order on employee's transfer policy, adding that the state government is not allowing democratic activities in the state.

On January 2 the Bharatiya Janata Party State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, M.P. organized a Jagaran Programme in support of Government teachers and employees for the withdrawal of G.O. No.317, which is affecting a large section of government employees due to the transfer policy as envisaged in the said G.O. The police forcefully entered into the M.Ps. office at Karimnagar and used gas-cutters to cut themesh and entered into the office, damaged the furniture and illegal arrested BJP workers and leaders including Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Member of Parliament and BJP State President," reads the letter to the Home Minister.

In the letter, Kumar has alleged that false cases have been filed against him and other leaders and he has been sent to remand without following the due process of law.

The leader has also alleged that he was denied permission to protest at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park even though Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had held a demonstration a few days back against the Centre.

"This is nothing but a discriminatory attitude of the state government," added Kumar.

Kumar further alleged in his letter that the state government under Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is adopting oppressive measures against its political opponents and several false cases have been filed against BJP workers in different parts of the state.

"The state government is using the police as a tool to suppress the political activities. The Chief Minister and his party leaders are provoking their party cadres openly to attack the BJP leaders. The whole Telangana is in the grip of fear due to the undemocratic and intolerable TRS Government which is bent upon suppressing the BJP in the State as the BJP is growing in the State and the aggrieved people are approaching BJP to fight against the TRS Government," added Kumar in his letter.

Alleging that TRS is misusing the state machinery, he urged the Union Home Minister to intervene 'for the restoration of the democratic process in Telangana state."

( With inputs from ANI )

