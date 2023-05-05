Telangana BJP to hold Hindu Ekta Yatra on May 14

Hyderabad, May 5 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on May 14 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced that about a lakh people will attend this yatra.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP in-charge of Telangana, Tarun Chugh and other leaders will participate in the yatra.

Sanjay Kumar appealed to all those "working for the protection of the Hindu religion" to participate in the Hindu Ekta yatra. He said the yatra would demonstrate the unity of Hindus.

The yatra is seen as another attempt by the BJP for polarisation of votes along communal lines in the run up to Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

With a few months left for the polls, the saffron party has intensified its efforts to consolidate its vote bank. The party has been raising controversial issues to cash in on them politically.

On Friday, the BJP organised a recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Congress party's state headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad to condemn the Congress party's electoral promise in Karnataka to ban Bajrang Dal.

Scores of BJP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered outside Gandhi Bhavan, raising religious slogans and reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

The BJP, which is projecting itself as the only viable alternative to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is also planning a series of visits by top leaders of the party to gear up the organisation for the poll battle.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Hyderabad to launch various development schemes and to address a public meeting. This was followed by union home minister Amit Shah's public meeting at Chevella near Hyderabad.

The party plans to rope in several central leaders of the BJP and its chief ministers from various states for public meetings and other events every month to intensify the efforts to capture power in the state.



ms/pgh

