Telangana CM KCR calls for united Opposition to 'oust' BJP from power

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it should be "expelled" from the country or else the country will be "ruined" and called for a united Opposition.

Addressing a press conference here, Rao said, "Thirty-three people have fled to London, by doing scams from various banks across the country. Many of them are friends of Modi. Most of them are from Gujarat. That is why we are saying that BJP should be expelled from the country. The country will be ruined if they are not evicted."

Hitting out at the BJP further, the Chief Minister said that it rules in the states even if it does not win the elections.

"The BJP is the shameless party that will rule even if it does not win the elections. Although they did not win in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Manipur they are still ruling. Attempts to rule in Maharashtra were overturned," he alleged.

KCR further called for the unification of all the political forces to "oust" the BJP from power.

"The whole country is silent on the hijab issue, What will happen if this type of hatred in Karnataka is spread across the nation? Hate politics should be avoided. All the political forces in the country should unite and oust the BJP," KCR added.

( With inputs from ANI )

