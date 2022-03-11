Telangana CM KCR indisposed

Hyderabad, March 11 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was slightly indisposed on Friday.

He visited Yashoda Hospital for a check-up. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), doctors were conducting heart related angiogram tests.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, was accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, daughter and legislator K. Kavitha and other family members.

Following the indisposition, KCR cancelled his visit to Yadadri temple. He was scheduled to participate in some rituals at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The chief minister had also planned a meeting to review the arrangements for the reopening of the temple for devotees after the renovation later this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor