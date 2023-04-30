"Telangana doesn't need an invisible, unapproachable CM": BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 30 : Hitting out at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Sunday said that irrespective of how many new structures the state government builds, people won't be voting for Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS).

These remarks came in response to KCR's statements that new Telangana Secretariat is a "symbol for Telangana's reformation".

Speaking to , Subhash said, "Earlier there was a very big secretariat for the combined state of Andhra Pradesh which used to cater to all the people, all the needs. The Chief Ministers used to come there, and at some designated time common people used to come and express their grievances. But after KCR became the Chief Minister, he never came to the Secretariat".

"A temporary Secretariat was made after dismantling the old Secretariat but KCR never came. All his official programs, government programs and cabinet meetings used to run from the Pragathi Bhavan," he added.

The BJP leader said that the new Secretariat had been constructed with almost Rs1200-1500 crores of public money.

"The people of Telangana are looking forward to a visible Chief Minister, instead of an invisible Chief Minister. They are looking for an approachable Chief Minister, instead of an unapproachable Chief Minister," he said.

Santosh further added that development is only possible in the state after the BJP comes to power.

"People know that under a double-engine government, the schemes can be implemented very well. They are looking for a new government, and BJP is the only alternative to it. Despite how many new structures the BRS government builds, the people are not going to believe in them. They have already been cheated and have deprived of many benefits of the central government," he further said.

Earlier in the day, KCR inaugurated the new Telangana Secretariat Building in Hyderabad, which is 265 feet tall and built over 10.5 lakh square feet in a sprawling 28 acres.

The state-of-the-art complex has been designed to accommodate all the government departments under one roof, making it easier for the public to access the different services.

