Telangana Governor calls for long-term solutions for flood control

Hyderabad, Aug 2 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas of united Warangal district and advised the state government to find long-term solutions for flood control.

She suggested to the government to take proactively measures by mapping all the areas, identify the causes for stagnation and for severity of floods and undertake preventive steps.

“We can’t prevent rains but we can prevent man-made damage due to the rains. This is high time. People of Telangana can’t be suffering again and again,” she said.

“The local authorities may be doing good work. Without their help some of the rescue missions would not have happened but they should look at why these problems are occurring. Long time solutions should be there. They should identify what are the problems and should rectify them,” the

Governor stated.

She visited Jawahar colony in Hanamkonda where a bridge collapsed in heavy rains. “Huge damage has occurred because of this. People told me that for a long time they had been appealing for reconstruction of the bridge and if this was done the calamity would not have happened with such severity.”

The Governor said people were badly affected by heavy rains and floods and it was painful to see "our brothers and sisters suffering".

She said a few days ago, she had a video conference with Red Cross officials in various districts and after her appeal they started work. She lauded NGOs which helped rescue people caught in floods.

Governor Soundararajan stated that people in the affected areas were in need of groceries,

hygiene kits, food for their children and medicine.

She said that as a doctor her advice to the state government is to take measures for preventing epidemics in flood-hit areas.

“Please ensure people get adequate purified drinking water. The post-flood situation should be monitored. We can’t relax just because the rains and floods have stopped. The post-flood situation is more dangerous and people should be protected from this situation,” she added.

