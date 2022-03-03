Telangana govt's 'Dharani Portal' is not transparent but opaque, says Congress' Renuka Chowdhury, demands transparency

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Thursday hit out at the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao government over the Dharani portal that is aimed to "end corruption in land management" and said that it is not transparent but opaque and demanded the portal to be made transparent.

The portal was launched in October 2020 by KCR when he asserted that farmers now do not require to wait for months to get their lands registered as the portal is going to fasten the process.

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "Old owners who were uploaded as the original owner of the land who has sold it to other development have again been shown as the owners, original owners of the land have been redoing deals and selling it to other people. After selling it to Party A again the land is being sold to party B. This is not at all transparent and it's opaque."

Noting that she was hopeful during the launch of the portal two years ago, the Congress leader said that she thought everything will be "transparent", however, the portal has turned out to be "opaque".

"First start-up Dharani portal when it was introduced we all looked forward to it and thought it was an amazing thing and thought everything is going to be transparent, so there is no need for a run around in government offices and we can just download the truth," she said.

"Thousand of acres and survey numbers have been left out of the upload, there is no course correction of the glitches, there is no redressal of grievance for poor man, the small and common man have gone through a tough time, I have got many representations where people are fed up," Chowdhury added.

The Congress leader demanded to make the portal transparent and said that the "government has to be accountable" for it.

"There are thousands of poor people at the bottom of the run who are struggling to save their lands and Patta books have not been given, farmers have been complaining. My demand is that they should become transparent and the government has to be accountable for it and the Dharani portal has to be set right. So I suspect a larger scam is happening and it needs to be addressed immediately," she said.

( With inputs from ANI )

