Telangana moves SC against Governor over pending Bills

Hyderabad, March 2 The Telangana government has approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to give her approval to the Bills passed by the state Legislature.

In a writ petition, the state government has brought to the notice of the Supreme Court that 10 Bills are pending with Raj Bhavan. While seven Bills are pending since September 2022, three Bills were sent to the Governor last month for her approval.

The Secretary to the Governor and the Union Law Ministry have been made respondents in the case.

The government stated that Bills like Common Recruitment Board Bill, Private Universities Bill, Motor Vehicle Tax Bill and Agriculture University Amendment Bill are pending with the Governor. A Bill to upgrade forest college and research institute in Mulugu to a forest university, the Azamabad Industrial Area Bill and some other Bills are also awaiting Governor's approval.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

This is the second time that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has knocked the court's door against the Governor.

Last month, the government moved Telangana High Court seeking direction to the Governor to give her approval to the state Budget for 2023-24. The court, however, had suggested both sides sort out the issue amicably.

Counsel of both the state government and Raj Bhavan had agreed to a compromise formula. While the Government agreed to begin the Budget session of the Legislature with the Governor's speech, the latter came forward to approve the Budget.

In November, the Governor had dismissed the allegations by BRS that her office was sitting on some Bills forward by the state government for her assent. She stated that she is taking time for assessing and analysing the Bills before giving her consent.

