"Telangana will be gateway to South India for BJP," says BJP leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson NV Subhash on Wednesday said that Telangana will become the gateway to the south for the party adding that people in the state are waiting for the BJP to come into power.

"Prime Minister's visit is tentatively planned either this month end or first week of the July. It shows that the national leadership is very focused on this state as Telangana will be the gateway to the South for the BJP. Though the vote percentage in Karnataka has not deteriorated, although, the number of seats has reduced," NV Subhash said.

"It does not mean that we have lost any credibility in Telangana. Telangana is in favour of the BJP because the people of this state have given opportunities to every political party. They are waiting for BJP to come into power," he added.

He further mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Khammam on June 15 and BJP National President JP Nadda is visiting Nagarkurnool on June 25 as a part of BJP's campaigning activity in the state.

"As part of the campaigning activity which will be scheduled for this election, many more leaders will be concentrating on Telangana. We are also scheduling many leaders to visit all the districts in the state. So, this can be seen as a kick-off for the upcoming elections where many national leaders, state leaders and leaders from other states will also be visiting so that people in this state will be confident that if BJP comes into power," he said.

He further stated that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government is facing anti-incumbency in the state.

"BRS government from past nine years have constantly been deceiving all sections of the people in the state. In order to fulfil their aspirations and to fulfil their party workers' confidence, BRS leaders are saying that they will win around 90 to 100 seats. In most of the bye-elections, corporation elections and others, BJP has won. This shows how people are angry about the BRS party," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor