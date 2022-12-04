Temples are not anyone's personal property: Stalin

Chennai, Dec 4 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that temples are not anyone's personal property and that they are meant for the general public.

The Chief Minister was speaking after presiding over a mass marriage ceremony at the Arulmigu Maruntheeswarar temple in Thiruvanmiyur on Sunday.

Stalin said that be it a democracy or a monarchy, temples are for the people, adding that temples are not anyone's personal property.

The Chief Minister said that some people are unable to tolerate this fact and that is why they are spreading falsehood and indulging in mudslinging.

He also said that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department was set up by the Justice Party to change the situation.

A total of 31 couples tied the knot at the ceremony after which the Chief Minister distributed ‘seervarisai' or gifts to them.

Stalin claimed that it was the DMK governments in Tamil Nadu that had consecrated more temples in the state, as he cited examples of the regime of his father, M. Karunanidhi.

Stalin also said that the present DMK government has ensured that men from all castes are posted as 'Archakas' or priests.

"The DMK government is fulfilling the wishes of Dravidian ideologue Thanthai Periyar," he said.

